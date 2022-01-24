Bihar: 10-year-old girl killed, four in family injured after house catches fire

ARA: A 10-year-old girl was killed and four others in her family were seriously injured after their house at Sonvarsha situated under Charpokhri police station of Bhojpur district caught fire from the spark of bonfire kept in a room on Sunday midnight, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am when they were sleeping.

The victim was identified as Kajal, 10-year-old daughter of Rajesh Ram. The others who are under treatment at Ara sadar hospital are her brothers and their 35-year- old mother Rachna Devi.

According to Surendra Ram, in the late evening of Sunday, her daughter in law Rachna Devi was warming her hands with her sons and daughters using bonfire in an earthen pot.

Later on, all of them went to sleep. He was sleeping some metres away in his ‘dalan’. In the night, flames started coming out from his house. He and other villagers rushed to the house. All the victims were brought out from the house.

With the help of the villagers, the victims were rushed to Ara sadar hospital where Kajal died during the treatment.

The in-charge SHO of Charpokhri police station Raja Ram Prasad said that the police team visited both the incident site and the hospital.