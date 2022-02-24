Bihar assembly session: Congress members to wear black badges

PATNA: Congress lawmakers will wear black badges during the Bihar assembly’s Budget Session from February 25 in protest against the state government’s inaction over manhandling of the opposition members in the House last year.

Prem Chandra Mishra, a Congress lawmaker, said they will also raise the issues such as deteriorating law and order, farmers’ distress during the session.

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma, who presided over a meeting to discuss the strategy for the session, said they would raise the issues without waiting for support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) amid growing tensions between the two parties. “We would lend issue-based support to the RJD, other parties.”

It will be the first time after over two decades that the party will be independently asserting itself in the assembly. “We need to choose the issues that people could easily associate with,” said Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha. He called it important since the party is battling for its survival.

Congress and RJD fielded candidates for the by-elections to two assembly seats last year but remained united during the winter session of the assembly that followed.

Opposition members, including those from Congress, were beaten up by the police personnel in the assembly premises when they tried to prevent the government from enacting the Bihar Special Armed Police Act in March last year.

