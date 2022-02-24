Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar assembly session: Congress members to wear black badges
india news

Bihar assembly session: Congress members to wear black badges

This is being done in protest against the state government’s inaction over manhandling of the opposition members in the House last year
HT Image
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:00 AM IST
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: Congress lawmakers will wear black badges during the Bihar assembly’s Budget Session from February 25 in protest against the state government’s inaction over manhandling of the opposition members in the House last year.

Prem Chandra Mishra, a Congress lawmaker, said they will also raise the issues such as deteriorating law and order, farmers’ distress during the session.

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma, who presided over a meeting to discuss the strategy for the session, said they would raise the issues without waiting for support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) amid growing tensions between the two parties. “We would lend issue-based support to the RJD, other parties.”

It will be the first time after over two decades that the party will be independently asserting itself in the assembly. “We need to choose the issues that people could easily associate with,” said Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha. He called it important since the party is battling for its survival.

RELATED STORIES

Congress and RJD fielded candidates for the by-elections to two assembly seats last year but remained united during the winter session of the assembly that followed.

Opposition members, including those from Congress, were beaten up by the police personnel in the assembly premises when they tried to prevent the government from enacting the Bihar Special Armed Police Act in March last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP