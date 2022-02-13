Bihar begins 5-day ward-wise Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Bihar government will launch a five-day intensive ward-wise vaccination drive against coronavirus from Monday to inoculate the remaining population in the state, said a senior officer of the state health department.

Bihar has first-dose total vaccination coverage of 80%. Around 88% of the eligible population have taken the second dose, according to government data till February 11.

The government will then hold a vaccination drive through an “aam sabha” (general meeting) at the panchayat level on February 22, said the letter to district magistrates and civil surgeons of Bihar, issued by Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary, health, on February 12.

Amrit has also requested the heads of respective departments, including the social welfare, education, Panchayati raj, rural development, to involve the newly-elected representatives of Panchayati raj institution (PRI) to preside over the general meeting and persuade those left to take the jab.

The government urged the DMs and civil surgeons to coordinate with PRI representatives and prepare a ward-wise vaccination plan, involving grassroot workers, including the Anganwadi sevikas and accredited social health activists (ASHA), to encourage those left out of the vaccination net as well as those who are partially vaccinated and eligible either for the second dose or the precaution dose.

Healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age and above with co-morbidity are eligible for the precautionary dose nine months (39 weeks) after their second dose of vaccination. The vaccination window for the younger population, aged between 15 and 18 years, was opened on January 3. Precautionary dose for senior citizens with co-morbidity was rolled out on January 10.

The department advised the Anganwadi sevikas to focus on the left out population from the list of eligible vaccination beneficiaries prepared on the basis of a door-to-door survey undertaken recently.

As planned, the PRI representatives of the area would convene general meetings at the block and the panchayat-level to encourage the population of 15 years and above to take the jab. The mukhiyas of respective panchayats would preside over the general meetings to dispel myths about vaccination, if any, and highlight its benefits at the ward and the panchayat levels.

“The door-to-door list of vaccination beneficiaries was prepared with the help of Anganwadi sevikas and ASHAs and made available to us around 20 days back in Patna. On the basis of the house-to-house listing, our grassroots workers will now look out for the people who have not taken their jabs — the first dose, the second dose or the precautionary dose — despite being due, and persuade them to take it,” said Mansoon Mohanty, Patna’s district team lead of Care India, which collaborates in the state government’s various health initiatives.

Patna has a first dose vaccination coverage of 83.3%. As many as 40,95,649 doses had been administered against an estimated target of 49,17,869 on February 11, said Mohanty.

Patna’s second-dose coverage of the eligible population was 88.7%, as 33,83,337 doses had been administered against the total eligible for dose two till February 12 being 38,12,850, he added.

Bihar reported 174 new cases of Covid-19 on February 11, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 1346 of which Patna reported the highest 41, followed by Samastipur 13 and Saharsa 10.

The state’s positivity rate, which is the number of samples testing positive for SARS CoV-2 out of the total samples tested, had gone down to 0.13%. Patna reported the state’s highest positivity rate of 0.89% on February 11, as per the government data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON