Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar boy killed over love affair, family cremates him in accused's house
india news

Bihar boy killed over love affair, family cremates him in accused's house

The Bihar boy died on Friday night during treatment after he was allegedly beaten and his genitals were mutilated by the girl's family in the state's Muzzafarpur district.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The boy was cremated inside a house as hundreds of people were seen near the pyre. (Representative Image)

The family of the 17-year-old boy, who was killed over an alleged love affair in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district, cremated him in front of the accused's house, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The boy died on Friday night during treatment after he was allegedly beaten and his genitals were mutilated by the girl's family in Rampur Sah village under Kanti police station, according to ANI.

A 48-second video clip tweeted by ANI shows hundreds of people walking inside a house and later burning a pyre in front of one of the doors. According to reports, police personnel were deployed in the village after the boy's cremation.

"Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off," Rajesh Kumar, Muzzafarpur (City) superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Police later said that the prime accused in the case, Sushant Pandey, was arrested along with three others in connection with the case.

"...the family members of the deceased disrupted the law and order situation at the house of one Sushant Pandey in Muzzafarnagar on Saturday. Police acted swiftly and arrested Sushant Pandey, who is the prime accused of killing Saurabh Kumar," the police said in a statement.

The boy's father told ANI that Sushant Pandey and his son intimidated him and his family.

"The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families did not agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister's marriage when the incident happened," the father said according to ANI.

The father said the girl's brother called his son to his house and along with others beat him. The girl's brother later called the father and "put a pistol on my ear to make me sign a statement" saying they handed over his son alive.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news muzaffarpur
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP