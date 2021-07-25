Bihar boy killed over love affair, family cremates him in accused's house

The family of the 17-year-old boy, who was killed over an alleged love affair in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district, cremated him in front of the accused's house, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The boy died on Friday night during treatment after he was allegedly beaten and his genitals were mutilated by the girl's family in Rampur Sah village under Kanti police station, according to ANI.

A 48-second video clip tweeted by ANI shows hundreds of people walking inside a house and later burning a pyre in front of one of the doors. According to reports, police personnel were deployed in the village after the boy's cremation.

"Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off," Rajesh Kumar, Muzzafarpur (City) superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Police later said that the prime accused in the case, Sushant Pandey, was arrested along with three others in connection with the case.

"...the family members of the deceased disrupted the law and order situation at the house of one Sushant Pandey in Muzzafarnagar on Saturday. Police acted swiftly and arrested Sushant Pandey, who is the prime accused of killing Saurabh Kumar," the police said in a statement.

The boy's father told ANI that Sushant Pandey and his son intimidated him and his family.

"The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families did not agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister's marriage when the incident happened," the father said according to ANI.

The father said the girl's brother called his son to his house and along with others beat him. The girl's brother later called the father and "put a pistol on my ear to make me sign a statement" saying they handed over his son alive.

