Patna, The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to create 'one crore jobs and employment opportunities' in the next five years. Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to create one crore jobs, employment opportunities

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal of the Labour department in this regard and also decided to constitute a 12-member committee headed by the Development Commissioner to explore the possibilities and take decisions in this regard.

The CM on Sunday had announced that "For the next five years , we are setting a target to double the 2020-25 goal by providing government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youths.

To achieve this, new jobs and employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas. For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted, he said.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha told reporters, "The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Labour department proposal to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities to youth in the state in the next five years . The government has also decided to constitute a 12-member committee, headed by the chief secretary, for the same.

The cabinet also approved 30 proposals from different departments on Tuesday. The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

"I am delighted to share that, so far, 10 lakh youths in the state have been provided with government jobs, and approximately 39 lakh people have been given employment, and the target of providing government jobs or employment opportunities to over 50 lakh youths will certainly be achieved. Currently, under the Saat Nischay programme, the youth of the state are being provided with skill development training to connect them with self-employment opportunities. In the next five years, the ongoing programme under Saat Nischay for youth skill development will be expanded," the CM wrote on X on Sunday.

The cabinet also approved more than ₹179 crore for the maintenance of the priority corridor of metro rail which will become operational from August 15, 2025, in Patna.

A proposal for sanctioning around ₹179 crore for the maintenance of the metro rail priority corridor and ₹21.15 crore for hiring three metro car single sets on rent were also approved by the cabinet.

The three-coach train set will run on a 6.49-km elevated section between Malahi Pakri and the New ISBT, a priority corridor designed to serve one of the busiest traffic zones in the city.

Reacting to the Cabinet's decision, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, "I must say that the government is in a state of unconsciousness. They know that they will be thrown out by the people in the coming assembly polls. They are losing power, that is certain.

"People know that NDA leaders never fulfil their promises. They can make any sort of announcements ahead of polls. The CM should explain where the funds for one crore jobs will come from. Journalists must ask this question," he said.

