Patna, The Bihar government on Tuesday approved the creation of 390 posts of full-time 'protection officers' in all districts and sub-divisions to assist women affected by domestic violence. Bihar cabinet approves protection officers posts to assist women affected by domestic violence

A decision to this effect was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the proposal of the state Social Welfare Department for the creation of 390 posts for the purpose.

Soon after the cabinet decision, secretary of the Social Welfare Department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation , Bandana Preyashi, told PTI, "Earlier, the cabinet had approved the creation of a separate cadre to appoint full-time 'protection officers' at sub-division, district and state level to support women affected by domestic violence more effectively. Now, the cabinet approved the creation of 390 posts under the new cadre... the process to appoint full-time POs will start soon."

"Full-time POs will also be appointed in all 38 districts of the state. A state-level protection officer will also be appointed by the government. The decision has been taken in view of the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The decision has been taken in view of the state witnessing a rise in the cases of domestic violence," she said.

"The move aims to ensure effective protection of the rights of women, guaranteed under the Constitution for victims of violence of any kind occurring within the family and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," Preyashi said.

As per the Act, the PO will assist the magistrate in the discharge of his functions and the former will also be responsible for getting the aggrieved person medically examined, if she has sustained bodily injuries and forward a copy of the medical report to the police station and the magistrate having jurisdiction in the area where the domestic violence is alleged to have been taken place.

The PO will also ensure that the order for monetary relief is complied with and executed, in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the existing law, she explained.

The state government has already taken several steps to ensure justice for women facing domestic violence through the enactment of Dowry Prohibition Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 etc., she said, adding different schemes also provide various kinds of services to women who face domestic violence.

The number of cases registered and disposed of relating to crimes committed against women increased in 2023-24, when compared to the previous year, according to the Bihar Economic Survey report released by the state government in February this year.

"It can be attributed to increased awareness and integrated support provided by the authorities concerned as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities," she said.

Of the total 7,517 cases registered, 6,599 cases relating to offences against women were disposed of in 2023-24. Out of all cases in 2023-24, registration was the highest for dowry harassment at 837 while cases of sexual harassment at workplaces were at 24, she added.

