Bihar cabinet meeting to be held in Valmikinagar on Tuesday

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is travelling to Valmikinagar for a meeting of the state cabinet, will also visit Bihar’s lone tiger reserve, Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to address a public meeting at Motihari as part of his first day of the Samaj Sudhar yatra (social reform tour) (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 09:18 AM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH: Bookings for tourists have been put on hold from Monday to Wednesday as part of arrangements for the state cabinet meeting in Bihar’s Valmikinagar on Tuesday.

“Magistrates would be deployed at 100 locations between Bettiah and Valmikinagar during the visit of the ministers (for the meeting),” said sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Mishra.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues will visit Bihar’s lone tiger reserve -- Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) -- after the meeting. Kumar is also scheduled to review some development works and address a public meeting at Motihari on the first day of the Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reform tour).

The Bihar government has been trying to promote VTR as an eco-tourist destination since 2012-13.

The forest department is set to press six e-rickshaws for a temple darshan at Valmikinagar and one telescope for sightseeing at VTR on Tuesday. This will coincide with the cabinet meet at Valmikinagar, which is over 200 km from state capital Patna.

