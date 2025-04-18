Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday virtually launched 'Mahila Samvad' campaign to connect and inform women about the welfare measures being taken by the state government for their empowerment. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches 'Mahila Samvad' campaign

The CM also flagged off 'women dialogue' awareness vehicles for all districts from his official residence at 1, Anne Marg in the state capital.

"These vehicles will travel to all districts and spread awareness about government welfare schemes for women and facilitate dialogue, particularly in rural and remote areas. The campaign aims to educate, inspire, and connect women with resources and opportunities that are being provided through state-run schemes for women," according to a CMO statement.

A letter written by the CM addressed to women was also released at the function, it said.

"The problems which will be received during the dialogue will be resolved quickly at various levels. It will help the government in further formulating policies and schemes for women. Problems of women will be discussed in the presence of senior officials during the campaign and will be resolved immediately. The dialogue will be organised at around 70,000 places in the state in which more than two crore women will participate," said the statement.

The work done by the government will be shown through the video films during the campaign. "Around 600 vehicles are being used with large television screens for the purpose. The suggestions received during the campaign will be compiled by officials", it added.

Those who attended the function included: Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rural Development minister Shravan Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit.

The 'Mahila Samvad' campaign will also review the progress of the government's 7-Resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women. This campaign by the CM assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Women voters form nearly 48 per cent Bihar's total electorate.

