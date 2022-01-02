Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant 5 times richer than him
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant 5 times richer than him

The Nitish Kumar government had earlier made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.
The chief minister has one residential flat in a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 08:26 AM IST
PTI |

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth 75.36 lakh, while his son Nishant is almost five times richer than him.

As per details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has 29,385 in cash and nearly 42,763 deposited in the bank, while his son Nishant has 16,549 in cash and 1.28 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks.

Kumar has movable assets worth 16.51 lakh whereas the total value of his immovable assets is around 58.85 lakh. His son owns movable properties worth 1.63 crore and the value of his immovable assets is around 1.98 crore.

The chief minister has one residential flat in a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi, while his son has agricultural land and residential houses at Kalyan Bigha and Hakikatpur (both in Nalanda district) and Kankarbagh in Patna.

As per the declaration, Nishant has agricultural land at their ancestral village Kalyan Bigha. He also has non-agricultural land in the village. The chief minister has also declared that he owns 13 cows and nine calves worth 1.45 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

The Nitish Kumar government had earlier made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers -- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi -- too have declared the details of their assets and liabilities.

Interestingly, Kumar's cabinet colleagues are also richer than the chief minister. Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), comes in the list of the richest ministers in his cabinet.

The VIP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar. Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mukesh Sahani has deposits of 23 lakh in banks. He owns three properties in Mumbai worth more than 7 crore. He and his wife also own a flat each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar bihar
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP