Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says talks on for all-party meeting on caste census

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that talks were on to hold an all-party meeting on caste-based census, which has become a highly emotive issue in the state. “An all-party meeting will be convened to take everyone's opinions about caste-based census. Then the proposal will be presented before the state cabinet. Talks happened with some parties for conducting the meeting on 27 (May) but awaiting response from some,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His remarks come about 10 days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met him over the issue. “He (Nitish Kumar) told me the government is serious on this issue. He wants to have a talk with all parties to draw a broad outline of the caste census. As the matter requires the approval of the cabinet, he wants to consult all parties,” the 32-year-old RJD leader told reporters after the meeting.

“There is no political meaning in this meeting. It was only to discuss caste census and other issues. I also raised the issue of unemployment and requested him to fill the vacant posts. He asked me to keep faith in him,” Yadav had further said amid speculation over his third meeting with the CM in 20 days.

Last week, the Bihar chief minister had said the matter “won’t take long”.

Nitish Kumar’s JDU is ruling in the state in coalition with the BJP.

Amid criticism from the opposition, the BJP’s Sushil Modi earlier this month was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "We voted in favour of a resolution on caste census when it was passed in Odisha. When state-specific caste surveys were conducted in Telangana and Karnataka we did not oppose the same. Parliament's records are proof that our late leader Gopinath Munde had strongly supported caste census when there was a debate on the issue in 2010, while the Congress-led UPA was in power.”

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

