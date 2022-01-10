Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his K'taka counterpart Bommai test positive for Covid-19

The Bihar CM's office said Kumar has isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors.
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Both the chief minister are under home isolation. 

"On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," the Bihar CM's office said.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that his symptoms were mild and he was isolating at home.

“I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the defence minister wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had recovered from the viral disease a few days after testing positive for Covid.

