Bihar couple beaten to death, bodies found in Madhepura home: Police

Madhepura: A couple who used to sell vegetables was found murdered on Thursday evening at their Rajni home in Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said. The couple were residents of ward number 14 under the jurisdiction of the Murliganj police station. (Representative photo)

The deceased — 50-year-old Dinesh Das and 45-year-old Bhulia Devi — were residents of ward number 14 under the jurisdiction of the Murliganj police station. They were allegedly beaten to death, an officer said.

“Police will investigate the gruesome killings from all possible angles to trace the suspects and establish the motive behind the murders,” station house officer (SHO) Ajeet Kumar said.

The couple, who used to sell vegetables at the Murliganj market, is survived by a daughter. She lives separately.

On Thursday, the daughter asked the couple’s neighbours to check on them after her calls went unanswered. The neighbours discovered the bodies and informed both the daughter and the police.

Also read: Two held for beating to death a 60-year-old man in Greater Noida

According to the neighbours, the couple was “brutally murdered” and their “bodies were lying on the bed.”

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a land dispute might be a possible motive for the murders.

“The postmortem was conducted, and the bodies were handed over to their daughter. No formal case has been lodged so far. We have interrogated people living near the victims’ house,” the SHO added.