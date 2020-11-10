e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Kurhani, and Muzaffarpur

Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Kurhani, and Muzaffarpur

Bihar Election Results 2020: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Kurhani, and Muzaffarpur

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
The recently conducted polling exercise in Bihar assembly is set to culminate on Tuesday with the counting of votes being held in all the 243 seats
The recently conducted polling exercise in Bihar assembly is set to culminate on Tuesday with the counting of votes being held in all the 243 seats(AP)
         

The recently conducted polling exercise in Bihar assembly is set to culminate on Tuesday with the counting of votes being held in all the 243 seats, which can mark the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or pave a way for the opposition Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance to rule the state for the next five years.

Six assembly seats under in the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency are: Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Muzaffarpur and Kurhani - voted under the third phase on November 7 and have witnessed the RJD’s firm stronghold over the constituency in the last few years.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these five seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Gaighat assembly election 2020 result updates: Gaighat, a constituency which voted on November 7, is counting the total votes polled to decide its member of legislative assembly. The seat is currently held by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, who is fighting the LJP’s Komal Singh to retain the seat. As per early trends Yadav is leading by a margin of 1961 votes.

Sakra assembly election 2020 result updates: A stronghold of no political party in particular, Sakra has a sitting RJD MLA Lal Babu Ram and will pick from regional players in this round of assembly elections. JD)U)’s Ashok Kumar Chodhary is leading by a margin of 4027 votes, according to early trends.

Aurai assembly election 2020 result updates: Aurai, which voted on November 7, will have to wrestle away from ex-RJD face Surendra Kumar, who is already representing the constituency. This time he is fighting as an Independent candidate after the RJD let CPI(M) field Md Aftab from the seat. Ram Surat Kumar of BJP is leading with a margin of 7811 votes, as per early trends.

Bochahan assembly election 2020 result updates: Another seat which went to polls in the final phase, Bochahan, VIP’s Musafir Paswan is leading by 2811 votes, as per early trends.

Kurhani assembly election 2020 result updates: Kurhani, which has 19 political candidates in the fray, is likely to choose between the BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta and the RJD candidate Anil Kumar Sahni. Muzaffarpur has seen a high voter turnout of 56.7 per cent this year. Anil Kumar Sahni is leading by a margin of 1088 votes, as per early trends.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in three phases for the 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats was held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats on November 7. Out of all 3,722 candidates analysed, 349 are from national parties, 470 from state parties, 1,607 from registered unrecognised parties and 1,296 candidates are contesting independently.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Results Live: EC trends on all 243 seats out, NDA leading on 127
Bihar Results Live: EC trends on all 243 seats out, NDA leading on 127
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In