Bihar girl Seema who hopped to school on one leg gets prosthetic limb after viral videos

Call it the power of social media or the prompt action by the Bihar government, 10-year-old Jamui girl Seema Kumari - who was recently seen hopping to school for one km on one leg in videos that went viral on social media - has been provided with an artificial limb.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has shared a picture of Seema on Twitter in which the Class 5 student of Fethpur Middle School is seen wearing the prosthetic leg. Sharan called it the “power of social media”.

Videos of Seema going to school on one leg were widely shared on social media, with many praising the girl's determination and spirit. Seema lost her left leg in a road accident two years back. But that didn't hold her back from studying as she walked one km to her school regularly.

The videos had also caught the attention of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood who had assured to provide her help. “Now, she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet, Sood tweeted, tagging his NGO, the Sood Foundation.

The New Indian Express reported that the artificial limb was made by Bhagalpur unit of the Bihar Education Project Council within two days. Jamui district education officer Kapildeo Tiwari said the measurement of Seema's amputated leg was taken on Wednesday and handed over on Friday, it added.

Earlier, Jamui district magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh had provided Seema with a tricycle and a wheelchair. “Now the district administration has decided to conduct a survey of children up to 18 years with disability,” he added.

“I am feeling good now. I can walk down to my school easily with a prosthetic or artificial limb provided by the state education department. This is like a dream come true for me,” The New Indian Express quoted Seema as saying.

