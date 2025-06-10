Patna, In a bid to improve the socio-economic conditions of people belonging to nine Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Bihar, the state government on Tuesday decided to provide them with pucca houses with modern amenities. Bihar govt to provide pucca houses to people of nine vulnerable tribal groups

The tribal families will be provided with pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan .

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday. This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the Rural Development Department of the state government.

Speaking to reporters here, S Siddhartha, Additional Chief Secretary , said, "The cabinet approved the proposal of the Rural Development Department. The state government will pucca houses, with modern amenities, to nine PVTGs living in 10 districts of Bihar under the PM-JANMAN scheme."

"The nine PVTGs are Ashur, Birhor, Birajiya, Hilkhariya, Korwa, Malpaharia, Parhaiya, Suryapahadia and Sawar," he added.

Soon after the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a statement, said, "Around 1,308 tribal families in 10 districts have been initially identified to get pucca houses under the PM-JANMAN scheme. Eligible families will receive ₹2 lakh in four equal instalments... and it will be directly transferred to their bank accounts under the scheme."

Apart from this, every beneficiary will be given a one-time wage of about ₹27,000 under MNREGA and an amount of ₹12,000 under Swachh Bharat Mission for the construction of toilets. Thus, each family will get a total financial assistance of ₹2.39 lakh, he added.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the General Administration Department related to providing safe housing to all women employees near their place of posting.

"The state government will arrange housing near their place of posting by leasing properties from private persons, with the government bearing the cost. The scheme aims to support the safety and well-being of female staffers," Siddhartha said.

A proposal from the Planning Department related to new rules to streamline the issuance of birth and death certificates in the state was also approved by the cabinet.

Under the Bihar Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2025, certificates will now be issued digitally and more efficiently, Siddhartha said.

This reform will simplify several administrative processes for citizens, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.