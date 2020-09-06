Bihar likely to follow Centre’s Unlock-4 guidelines, formal call on Monday

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:29 IST

With the statewide Covid-19 lockdown ending on Sunday, Bihar government is likely to implement ‘Unlock-4’ guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from Monday. The MHA guidelines, which were issued last week, provide more relaxations in activities except in Covid-19 containment zones. A formal decision on this will be taken on Monday by the state government, sources said.

Officials said there will be likely no further extension of the statewide lockdown as the MHA in its Unlock-4 guidelines has mentioned that states/Union Territory governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

“A decision on implementing more activities and relaxations as per Unlock-4 guidelines will be taken on Monday,” said an official in the home department.

Also read: Delhi records over 3K new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh

Under Unlock-4 guidelines, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. Political, social, academic, sports, cultural, entertainment activities are to be permitted with a cap of 100 people effective from September 21 with proper safety and social distancing measures.

Officials said there are chances of no night curfew in the state continuing from Monday as it was applicable by state government’s order till September 6.

“We do not know if any fresh guidelines will be issued in the coming days or not,” said another home department official.

The Unlock-4 guidelines have permitted normal activity outside the containment zones except that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30.

Certain relaxations have been given like 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools could be called for online teaching or tele-counselling and other related works outside the containment zones from September 21. Students of classes 9 to 12 could be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only but on a voluntary basis for the purpose of taking guidance from teachers from September 21. The written consent from parents is required and SOP will be issued by the health ministry in this regard.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres will remain shut.