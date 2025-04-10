Bihar man kills daughter after she elopes with boyfriend to Delhi, arrested

A man from Samastipur in Bihar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter after she eloped to Delhi with her boyfriend, police said on Thursday. The accused, Mukesh Singh, is also said to have tried to track down the boyfriend to harm him but couldn’t find him in the village.(File)

The victim, 25-year-old Sakshi, was reportedly killed on April 7. Her body was found last night inside a locked bathroom at their home in the Mohiuddinagar area, according to an NDTV report.

The accused, Mukesh Singh, is also said to have tried to track down the boyfriend to harm him but couldn’t find him in the village.

What happened?

Samastipur Police shared a video on their official X account detailing an incident in the Mohiuddinagar area of Samastipur, where a man allegedly killed his daughter.

According to police, Mukesh Singh, a retired serviceman, convinced his daughter Sakshi to return home on April 7 after she had eloped to Delhi with her boyfriend. Days later, she went missing. When questioned, Singh claimed she had left again, but her mother grew suspicious and alerted the police.

During their search, officers detected a foul smell from a locked bathroom in the house and discovered Sakshi’s body inside. Singh later confessed to the murder during questioning. Police are treating it as an “honour killing” and the investigation is ongoing.

Sakshi's maternal uncle, Vipin Kumar, told NDTV that she had fled to Delhi on March 4 with her boyfriend, who belonged to another caste and lived nearby. The two had studied together in college.

Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, 2 others in Karnataka

In another recent incident that took place in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, a 40-year-old man allegedly killed three members of his family, including his 7-year-old daughter, before dying by suicide on the night of April 1, police said. One person was injured in the attack.

The man was a resident of Kithlikonda village near Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amate said that a long-standing family dispute may have led to the incident. The man’s wife had been living separately in Mangaluru for the past two years due to ongoing marital issues.

“The incident seems to have been driven by the accused’s emotional distress after his wife left him,” Balehonnur police inspector N Ravish told HT.

According to officials, the accused recorded a selfie video before taking his life, expressing his unhappiness over his wife staying away from him.

Police added that the accused also attacked his sister-in-law’s husband, who was shot but survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A case has been registered at Balehonnur police station, and the investigation is ongoing.