Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:32 IST

The two-day BJP state executive committee meeting has set the agenda for Bihar assembly elections by declaring that the alliance will contest on the plank of development and would leverage the youth power for return to power.

The political resolution passed on the day one of the meeting also made it clear that the BJP was also going to repeat its time-tested formula of projecting the opposition Grand Alliance as a coalition formed to protect ‘scam-tainted’ families.

“The parties attached to the Grand Alliance are mentally opposed to each other; they are never stable and cannot provide a public-oriented government. Whereas the NDA has a reliable and time-tested leadership and all parties of the alliance believe in development-oriented policies. We believe in all-round development with social justice,” read the party’s political resolution.

A similar sentiment was echoed by newly-appointed state election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra chief minister.

“Public memory is short. Take the government’s work—done both by the centre and the state—to the people and remind them about the time when a family was ruling the state. Then you need to tell them how the PM stood with Bihar during the times of pandemic. How the state government effected the changes in the last 15 years,” said Fadnavis in his maiden address.

He exhorted the partymen to reach out to each household despite the twin challenges of coronavirus pandemic and the floods.

“Nobody can stop Bihar from progress. In the last 15 years, Bihar is back on rails. Now is the time to make a leap. The state and centre will run hand in hand towards progress,” he said.

The former Maharashtra CM also stressed on the importance of youth power in this election.

“Bihar has close to 58% youth population. If anybody can help in making a modern Bihar and a modern India, it is these youths. A country relying on youth power will develop,” Fadnavis said and added that this election was going to decide “the fate of Bihar.”

The political resolution also enlisted the development works done by the centre and the ‘historic’ move to abrogate Article 370, ban Triple Talaq and the resolution of the long pending Ayodhya dispute. It also lauded the state government’s effort in effectively dealing with the Corona crisis and the floods.

The executive committee is also likely to discuss issues of coordination between allies and seats sharing for the polls.

The inaugural session was also addressed by state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal who set a target of winning three-fourth of seats for the NDA in assembly elections due in October-November. He appealed to 76 lakh party workers in the state up to Panchayat level to ensure that the coalition achieves the mark.

The session will end with the address of BJP President J P Nadda on Sunday.