Bihar preps for polls to 24 vacant MLC posts

With the panchayat polls drawing to a close, preparations have begun in Bihar to conduct elections to choose MLCs from local bodies to fill the 24 vacant seats in the State Legislative Council, officials said.

According to people aware of the development, the state election body will be sending a recommendation to conduct the polls to the Election Commission of India (ECI) after December 15, by which time details of the newly elected panchayat representatives from all districts will be collated.

As per the norms, the elected panchayat representatives like ward members of gram panchayats, mukhiyas, Panchayat Samiti members, and district board members as well as ward members of the urban local bodies are members of the Electoral College that elects the MLCs from local authorities’ constituencies across the state.

“We will be seeking details of all newly elected panchayat representatives from the DMs soon; once the last phase of panchayat polls scheduled to be held on December 11, is over. A formal letter to the ECI will be sent,” said a senior official in the state election department. The election for the 24 seats could be held in February next year, people aware of the development said.

At present, the strength in the state legislative council is 51 as against the total strength of 75 in the Upper House. The 24 MLC seats, which fell vacant in June this year, have not been filled due to the delay in conducting the panchayat polls.

The MLC polls are poised to be a keen contest between the ruling NDA and opposition RJD with both sides already gearing up to win more seats by rallying support from the panchayat members.

There are also speculations that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction) led by Jamui MP Chirag Paswan could enter into an understanding with the RJD to contest the MLC polls though there has been no formal announcement in this matter.