PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 09:51 PM IST

Darbhanga , A 17-year-old boy, who was presumed dead and cremated more than a month ago, has returned alive in Bihar's Darbhanga district, officials said on Friday.

Bihar teen presumed dead and cremated over a month ago returns home alive

The teen's family had also received a compensation of 4 lakh from the government, as it was believed that he had died after being hit by a train on February 26.

Talking to reporters, Darbhanga SDPO Amit Kumar said, "We are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the identity of the person who was cremated. The teen, who has returned alive, will also be questioned by police, as it is being claimed that he was kidnapped by certain people."

According to locals, the teen's family had lodged a missing complaint with Mabbi police on February 8.

"On February 26, a mutilated body was found in Allalpatti area along the railway tracks. The body, which was beyond recognition, was handed over to family members after officials confirmed that it was the remains of the missing teen," police said.

However on Thursday, the boy appeared before the Darbhanga District Court and claimed he had been abducted.

He told the court that he was playing cricket in his locality when three or four persons approached him and pressed a cloth over his mouth. He said he couldn’t recall anything after that.

It was only later that the teen realised he had been taken to Nepal. However, he managed to break free from his captors and eventually returned home.

The boy also informed the court that he first made a video call to his brother to let him know he was alive.

His brother then went to Nepal to bring him home. Later, instead of reporting the matter to police, he chose to appear directly before the court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Bihar teen presumed dead and cremated over a month ago returns home alive
