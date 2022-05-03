Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar local train delayed by one hour because assistant pilot went drinking

Samastipur divisional railway manager Alok Agarwal said an inquiry has been ordered into the Samastipur-Saharsa train crew member going missing.
A GRP official said the assistant loco pilot of Samastipur-Saharsa train No-05278 was found in an inebriated condition
Updated on May 03, 2022 12:50 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A local train in Bihar was held up for nearly an hour after the assistant loco pilot went missing. He was eventually tracked down by the government railway police (GRP) but he was too drunk to get back to the train, people aware of the matter said.

Samastipur divisional railway manager Alok Agarwal said he has sought a detailed report. “Action against the railway staff will be taken after the inquiry is complete,” Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

A GRP official said the incident took place on Monday evening a little over an hour after the Samastipur-Saharsa train (No-05278) started from Samastipur Junction on its 139km journey to Saharsa.

At Hasanpur station 45km later, the train’s halt was longer than the stipulated 2-minute stop to enable a Rajdhani train to pass. The GRP official said it was here that the assistant loco pilot (ALP) Karamveer Prasad Yadav got off and apparently walked to a nearby stall for a drink. It is not clear who supplied the liquor.

Possession and consumption of liquor has been a crime in Bihar since 2015.

In the train, the passengers were getting restless. The Samastipur-Saharsa train does not have a reputation for being on time, according to railyatri website which tracks train movements. As the protests over the long halt started getting louder, station master Manoj Kumar Choudhary requested another assistant loco pilot Rishi Raj Kumar who was travelling in the same train to fill in.

A GRP team traced the ALP to the market in Hasanapur but he was in an inebriated condition. A liquor bottle - there was still some left - was allegedly seized from his possession. He was sent to a local hospital for medical examination.

The incident comes just eight days after the loco pilot of the Gwalior-Barauni Express (11123) stopped the train near a railway crossing near Siwan station in Bihar for a cup of tea.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

