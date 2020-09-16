e-paper
Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra to witness thunderstorm, lightning in next 12 hrs: IMD

Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra to witness thunderstorm, lightning in next 12 hrs: IMD

Whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will most likely receive widespread rainfall in next 3 days, IMD said.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 28 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday.
At least 28 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday.(File photo for representation)
         

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala between September 19 till September 20.

Whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will most likely receive widespread rainfall in next 3 days, IMD said.

In its weather bulletin, the Met department further said that isolated places such as west Madhya Pradesh, Vdarbha, Bihar, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra,Yanam and Telangana will witness moderate thunderstorm with lightning during next 12 hours.

At least 28 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday.

