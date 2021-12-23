Bihar: What’s behind the criticism by HAM and VIP, and what it means for NDA

PATNA: A chief minister forced to deal with the vagaries of coalition partners, particularly in the complicated coalition politics of Bihar, is hardly unusual. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the chair now for the fourth time, despite being a junior ally, is as adept as any. One year into his most recent tenure, Kumar has played his cards close to his chest so far, looking to build on the twin agenda of special status and prohibition.

But by any measure, keeping the tenuous balance is growing more difficult for Kumar who is facing snide commentary not just from his primary ally the BJP that has more seats than his JDU, but also deprecatory noises from smaller partners like HAM(S) and VIP. They may only have four seats each, but former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and the Vikassheel Insaan Party led by Mukesh Sahani, but both wield power in the state with their support holding up a 128 seat alliance in an assembly which has 243 seats.

Jitan Ram Manjhi and HAM(S)

Take the case of Manjhi. The 77-year-old, who crafted his image as a Dalit leader especially of the Musahars, among the poorest of the 22 scheduled castes in Bihar was chief minister for under a year from May 2014 to February 2015. He has for a while criticized the Nitish government over deteriorating law and order and alleged unbridled powers being enjoyed by bureaucrats.

But over the past few weeks, these attacks have only sharpened, particularly against the government’s foremost plank of prohibition. Manjhi has not only called the exercise in Bihar a ‘failure’ in the past few months but has gone further and said that bigwigs including “bureaucrats, police officers and members of the judiciary” consume alcohol in the confines of their homes at night but it’s the poor who were being arrested for flouting the liquor ban.

His attacks on prohibition have become more acerbic after the deaths of more than 40 people in suspected hooch tragedies in the districts of Gopalganj, West Champaran and Muzaffarpur during Diwali. Manjhi has irked Nitish Kumar by demanding a review of the liquor ban, asking for the state to adopt the “Gujarat model” where the ban on liquor is partial.

Earlier this week, Manjhi stirred another big row when addressing a conference of Musahars, when he used a reportedly disparaging remark against the Brahmin community, sections of which have taken offence with some organizations lodging FIRs.

HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said the controversy that has followed is totally unnecessary because Manjhi has clarified he tried to admonish his own community members for not following their traditional customs and praying to their own gods. “It was a slip of tongue and Manjhi ji has already expressed regret. But the way some BJP leaders have reacted, we will not tolerate it and show the party its real place. Manjhi ji is a tall leader of Dalits and his insult will be not accepted,” he said.

Clearly, though, Manjhi’s comments have embarrassed the NDA government laying bare the inner contradictions within the coalition.

Mukesh Sahani and VIP

On the other hand, another small but pivotal constituent in ruling NDA, the VIP led by Sahani is not sitting idle either. The 40-year-old Bollywood set designer turned politician hailing from the fishermen community (a group counted among the extremely backward caste classification) has been breathing down the neck of his own government.

In the last few months, Sahani has shown dissent by skipping meetings called by the chief minister arguing that his party was being ‘sidelined’ in governance issues and even questioned the arrest of heavyweight former MP Pappu Yadav, calling it arbitrary. Apart from his frequent remarks against the government, the young politician who calls himself “Son of Mallah”, has also increased worry for a senior ally the BJP through his decision of contesting around 165 seats in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, where the fishermen community including Mallahs and Nishads have a sizeable vote bank in the eastern parts of the state.

Why the dissent?

The question then is why these smaller constituents in the NDA are making these noises that cause consternation within the government and to chief minister Nitish Kumar. One reason is that both the HAM(S) and VIP know well that they have to potential to destabilise the government by withdrawing support, and are looking for an extra pound of flesh either in terms of additional MLC seats, ministerial positions or other such benefits.

People in the JDU said Manjhi’s recent diatribe against the government on prohibition is a ploy apparently to get a considerable number of seats for the forthcoming legislative council elections which will fill up 24 seats. “Manjhi, whose son is a minister, is now keen on getting four to five seats for MLC election and this is why, he has stepped up the attack against the government. He has threatened to withdraw support using it as a bargaining chip to ensure his demands are fulfilled,” said a senior JD(U) leader. The JD(U) said that the HAM(S) chief, considered a wily politician, is also trying to strengthen his own votebank among Dalits by accusing the government of harassing the poor in its implementation of prohibition.

The same factor of political gains is also said to be behind Sahni’s bid to attack the government and also needle the BJP by putting up candidates in the UP polls. NDA insiders said the VIP chief, who is the minister for animal husbandry and fisheries, is trying to keep both JD(U) and BJP on a tight leash so as to neutralize any attempt by his senior allies to poach on his four MLAs as well as get re-elected to the Legislative Council next year.

“Sahni’s term as MLC will end in mid-July and there are chances the election will be held in April, 2022. So, the VIP chief is keen on playing hardball so that he gets a fresh term for at least six years by being an NDA nominee,” said another NDA leader.

Nonetheless, the war of words and controversial statements has signalled all is not well in the ruling coalition. What is more, the tendency of these smaller allies to flex their muscles has also triggered speculation as to whether Manjhi or Sahni are playing to galleries just for their own sakes or are preparing a larger political gameplan for any future political realignments because of the duress in the BJP-JDU relationship.“Manjhi’s comments against Brahmins coming just ahead of the UP polls have not only embarrassed the government but put the BJP in trouble. It might have a bearing on the UP polls where Brahmins constitute a major vote bank. VIP’s inroads in UP are also a cause of concern for BJP. There is more to what meets the eye,” said a senior BJP leader, implying the smaller constituents could be ‘pawns’ that are looking to rock the coalition.

Publicly, however, a BJP state spokesperson maintained that all is well in the NDA. “Expressing an opinion on an issue and criticizing policy are completely two different perspectives. The sharing of ideas is a crucial part of policymaking, good governance as well as strengthening of democracy, Individual opinions don’t always mean criticism. Let the opposition daydream while NDA will continue to govern Bihar in near future,” Nikhil Anand said.