Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar woman gives birth midway through exam; 83 expelled on Day-3 of intermediate
india news

Bihar woman gives birth midway through exam; 83 expelled on Day-3 of intermediate

A total of 83 examinees were expelled for cheating during an examination being held across the state on the third day of the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.
Nearly 12 impersonators were caught during the intermediate exam from three districts of Bihar on Thursday. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByMegha

Rupa Kumari, a pregnant examinee in Bhagalpur district, who had appeared for the intermediate examination gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday after having gone into labour midway through the exam.

She was taking the English exam in the second shift at the Inter-level Urdu Girls’ High School, Asanandpur. She is a student of Sukhraj High School, Nathnagar.

“Rupa Kumari was appearing for the Class 12 examination in the second shift. Suddenly, she began having labour pain around 3 pm. After being informed, we called the sub-divisional magistrate and the district education office for medical aid. She was rushed to Sadar Hospital where she delivered a baby girl,” said Ambika Anand, centre superintendent of the Urdu Girls’ High School.

Kumari’s mother Geeta Devi confirmed that both the mother and child were healthy.

Bhagalpur’s district education officer Sanjay Kumar said, “After receiving information, we immediately sent an ambulance to the exam centre and medical facility was provided to her. The examinee Rupa Kumari can complete her intermediate exam by appearing in the special exam which will be conducted in June.”

RELATED STORIES

A total of 83 examinees were expelled for cheating during an examination being held across the state on the third day of the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.

Of the expelled examinees, 10 were booked in Nalanda, nine in Madhubani, eight each in Saran, Supaul and Madhepura. Nearly 12 impersonators were caught during the exam from three districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP