Bihar woman gives birth midway through exam; 83 expelled on Day-3 of intermediate

Rupa Kumari, a pregnant examinee in Bhagalpur district, who had appeared for the intermediate examination gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday after having gone into labour midway through the exam.

She was taking the English exam in the second shift at the Inter-level Urdu Girls’ High School, Asanandpur. She is a student of Sukhraj High School, Nathnagar.

“Rupa Kumari was appearing for the Class 12 examination in the second shift. Suddenly, she began having labour pain around 3 pm. After being informed, we called the sub-divisional magistrate and the district education office for medical aid. She was rushed to Sadar Hospital where she delivered a baby girl,” said Ambika Anand, centre superintendent of the Urdu Girls’ High School.

Kumari’s mother Geeta Devi confirmed that both the mother and child were healthy.

Bhagalpur’s district education officer Sanjay Kumar said, “After receiving information, we immediately sent an ambulance to the exam centre and medical facility was provided to her. The examinee Rupa Kumari can complete her intermediate exam by appearing in the special exam which will be conducted in June.”

A total of 83 examinees were expelled for cheating during an examination being held across the state on the third day of the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.

Of the expelled examinees, 10 were booked in Nalanda, nine in Madhubani, eight each in Saran, Supaul and Madhepura. Nearly 12 impersonators were caught during the exam from three districts.