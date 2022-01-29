Bihar’s second rail tunnel, 903-feet long becomes operational

Bihar has got its second rail tunnel – nearly 903-feet long. The first one built in 1861-1865 period between Jamalpur-Bhagalpur-Sahebganj loop lines was in Munger district and the second one is also located in Munger, but built 157 years later adjacent to the earlier one.

The work on the new tunnel cutting through Bariakol hill near Jamalpur railway station started on October 22, 2019 and was completed in 2022. This rail tunnel will present the glorious story of Munger. A side wall has been made at both its entrance and exit. The historical, religious heritage of the district has been presented through paintings on these walls.

After an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) AM Choudhary and Malda divisional railway manager (DRM) Yatendra Kumar, a trial run was conducted through the tunnel.

Officials said, a special train with nine bogies passed through the tunnel at a speed of 125 km per hour, the highest ever achieved on the route. In the first trial, a speed of 121 km per hour was achieved. After the successful trial run, train services have been started through the new tunnel, said Malda DRM on Saturday. He told HT that a six-feet pathway will also be built on both sides inside the tunnel for peddlers.

Railway officials said that the tunnel would be of immense help in maintaining schedule of trains, as there will be no problem of level crossings any more. Earlier, a train coming on the Up-line meant that another train coming from the other side had to be stopped at Jamalpur or Ratanapur, as only one train could pass at a time. Now, the Rajdhani Express can also run through the route due to its ability to handle a high speed of 125 km per hour.

Before coming from Bariarpur towards Jamalpur, a huge canvas has been made on the left side of the entrance of the new tunnel. More than a dozen historical pictures were displayed on it. In the picture, dozens of historical monuments such as Haveli Kharagpur Lake, Sri Krishna Setu, Munger Gang Bridge, Kash Harni Ghat, Bhima Dam, Munger Fort, Chandikasthan, have been depicted. After exiting the tunnel, many historical monuments including Munger’s Karna Chauraha, Yoga Ashram are shown through the picture.

The 903-feet tunnel took two years to complete, costing ₹45-crore. The work had started in 2019 and the tunnel was dug by December 2020 December. Officials said that this is a hi-tech tunnel under Malda division falling under the Eastern Railway.

Deputy chief engineer of Malda rail division Ranjit Kumar told HT that the second tunnel in Bihar is made with Australian technology. Passengers will not experience darkness inside this tunnel. Lights have been installed inside the tunnel. Due to this, the passengers will not even know when they are entering the tunnel and when they are exiting it.

Bhagwan Prasad Yadav, 88, a former loco pilot of Jamalpur said that the old tunnel has become rather risky and the new one will facilitate faster movement of trains both on up and down tracks.

The new rail tunnel has a length of 341 metres, width of 7 metres and height 6.10 metres

