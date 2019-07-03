Biker hits pedestrian, drags cop for 100 metres in Kolkata

A traffic constable was dragged for nearly 100 metres on the road near Beckbagan area of the city by a rogue biker, who was trying to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian, a police officer said here Wednesday.

Tapan Orang, who suffered serious injuries on his hands and legs in the incident, is currently recuperating at a police hospital here, he said.

According to reports, the helmetless biker hit a senior citizen on Syed Amir Ali Avenue in front of Quest Mall around 10.45 pm on Monday. As the pedestrian fell on the busy street, Orang tried to get hold of the biker, but was dragged for nearly 100 metres.

A case has been registered at Karaya police station in the city and CCTV footages were being scanned to ascertain the identity of the errant biker, the officer said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma met Orang at the hospital on Tuesday evening and lauded him for his efforts, he said.

A traffic sergeant, who was on duty in the area Monday night, said Orang had signaled the biker to stop as he was not wearing a helmet.

“The biker did not pay heed to his instruction and hit a pedestrian while trying to flee. It was then Orang tried to grab the bike by its rear end.

“Instead of stopping, the biker, however, dragged Orang for nearly 100 metres on the road. We tried to chase him but he managed to escape,” the sergeant said.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 11:50 IST