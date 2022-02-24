Home / India News / Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers
india news

Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers

The roundtable was organised to bring together key stakeholders in India and US for leveraging the bilateral partnership to make affordable vaccines available to the world.
Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries. (AP)
Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries. (AP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Washington

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has praised India for its vaccine-manufacturing prowess and applauded the efforts of the country’s manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines across the world. Addressing a virtual roundtable on India-US Health Partnership organised by the Indian embassy on Tuesday, Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries.

“At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases such as pneumonia and rotavirus, which have been leading causes of child’s deaths for decades,” Gates said.

The roundtable was organised to bring together key stakeholders in India and US for leveraging the bilateral partnership to make affordable vaccines available to the world. “While this pandemic isn’t yet over, we have begun to look beyond the emergency response. This means not only controlling Covid but also being ready to stop future outbreaks before they become pandemics and continuing to fight all the infectious diseases,” he explained.

In his remarks, Gates said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about deepening India’s commitment to global health by continuing to harness the country’s science and technology talent to advance scientific discovery and the creation of new products. “This is a shared ambition and partnerships are central to making it a reality,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bill gates coronavirus vaccine
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out