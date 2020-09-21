e-paper
Home / India News / Bill suspending insolvency action against Covid-hit firms passed in LS

Bill suspending insolvency action against Covid-hit firms passed in LS

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Saturday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in June this year to provide relief to pandemic-hit firms.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from being pushed into insolvency.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from being pushed into insolvency.(PTI)
         

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, that prohibits the initiation of fresh insolvency proceedings against companies under stress due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic since March 25.

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Saturday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in June this year to provide relief to pandemic-hit firms.

The ordinance, promulgated on June 5, prohibited initiation of insolvency proceedings against companies for their defaults for six months starting March 25, when a nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19 came into effect.

The six-month period is due to end on September 25. The protection period is, however, extendable up to one year.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from being pushed into insolvency.

“This bill is the successor to the ordinance issued on June 5. The object of the bill is for temporary suspension of any CIRP [Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process] for a period not exceeding one year due to unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Abir Lal Dey, partner at law firm L&L Partners, said.

“It will be interesting to see how the wilful defaulters will be dealt with during the suspension period. Also, upon expiry of the suspension period, which is not very far, there may be an increase in the filing,” he added.

Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

