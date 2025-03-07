Bill to regulate microfinance lending tabled

The Karnataka government tabled the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, in the legislative assembly on Thursday. The proposed legislation seeks to provide relief to borrowers by discharging loans taken from unlicensed microfinance institutions (MFIs) and preventing coercive recovery measures. According to the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, borrowers would no longer be required to repay loans, including interest, taken from unlicensed MFIs. Ani (ANI)

According to the bill, borrowers would no longer be required to repay loans, including interest, taken from unlicensed MFIs. It states, “Every loan, including the amount of interest, if any, payable by the borrower to the MFIs which are unlicensed and unregistered, shall be deemed to be wholly discharged. No civil court shall entertain any suit or proceeding against the borrower for the recovery of any amount of loan including interest.”

Additionally, all legal cases against borrowers for loan recovery will be closed. Unregistered MFIs will be prohibited from demanding securities, such as pledges or pawns, in exchange for loans. The legislation also proposes penalties for violations, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines up to ₹5 lakh, aligning with deterrence measures seen in financial laws such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil introduced the bill, emphasising the need for regulatory oversight on unregistered lenders. “It is justified because unlike banks, unregistered lenders operate without regulatory oversight and often acquire securities through coercion,” he said.

To standardise lending practices, the bill has mandated that MFIs adhere to transparent pricing structures, limiting charges to four components: interest, processing fees, insurance premiums, and penalties for late payments. Lenders must issue loan cards in Kannada, detailing interest rates, repayment terms, and borrower details. Additionally, all MFIs must establish a registered office in their area of operation.

The legislation strictly bans coercive recovery tactics, including threats, intimidation, physical violence, and harassment at borrowers’ homes or workplaces. The use of private recovery agencies is also prohibited. The government defends these measures as necessary for protecting vulnerable borrowers and upholding principles of social justice and economic fairness.

The bill requires all MFIs in Karnataka to register with district authorities within 30 days of its enactment. Registration, valid for one year, must be submitted to the district’s Registration Authority. To mediate disputes between lenders and borrowers, the bill also proposes appointing an ombudsperson.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot approved the ordinance on March 6 after initially returning it on February 7 with concerns over its impact on legal loan recovery. He questioned whether the provision waiving loans and interest from unlicensed MFIs might interfere with the rights of legitimate lenders to recover debts through legal means. Additionally, he highlighted potential constitutional violations under Articles 19 and 32, which guarantee access to legal remedies.

He also raised concerns about the severity of penalties, particularly the imposition of a ₹5 lakh fine when microfinance loans are typically capped at ₹3 lakh. The government responded, clarifying that penalties target coercive recovery tactics rather than loan amounts.

In response, a senior home department official stated, “The government said that unlicensed and unregistered lenders charging excessive or penalty interest are acting unlawfully, and such loan practices are illegal. The government and courts do not entertain such loan recovery practices.”

The ordinance applies only to unregistered MFIs, while those regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the central and state governments remain unaffected. According to government estimates, ₹60,000 crore has been disbursed through registered MFIs to 1.09 crore borrowers, whereas unregulated lenders have provided approximately ₹40,000 crore in loans, though exact records are unavailable.

The ordinance mandates MFIs to register with district collectors and report their interest rates, borrower details, and outstanding loans. Lenders must also submit quarterly and annual business reports. Non-compliance could result in imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of ₹10,000.

To prevent coercive recovery methods, the ordinance enforces strict penalties. “Any individual engaging in coercive recovery measures shall face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine extending to ₹5 lakh,” the bill states. These offences are categorised as cognisable and non-bailable, ensuring that police cannot refuse to register complaints against violators. The ordinance grants deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) or higher-ranking officers the authority to file cases suo moto against offenders.

Further safeguards mentioned in the bill include the appointment of ombudsmen to resolve disputes. The government retains the power to issue additional directives to ensure proper implementation of the ordinance. Officials have justified the law as a step toward regulating microfinance operations while offering relief to borrowers struggling with financial distress.

The state government was compelled to introduce the ordinance following multiple distressing incidents linked to aggressive loan recovery tactics. One such case involved a borrower from Raichur district, who reportedly died by suicide after being harassed by an unregistered lender over loan repayment. His widow later staged a symbolic protest by sending her mangalsutra to home minister G Parameshwara, demanding justice for her husband.