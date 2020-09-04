Biomedical engineer builds kitchen garden; dedicated room for over 200 plants

india

Eighteen months ago, Thane resident Vijaykumar Katti, 60, brought home a potted plant, but it died within a few days. Defeated by the experience, the former technologist from Tata Memorial Hospital’s radiotherapy department learnt everything about safeguarding and growing plants at home.

“Taking care of a plant is not as simple as it looks. It requires dedicated effort and I set out to find answers,” said Katti, a biomedical engineer who began acquiring plants from around his residence and studied their requirements. The Covid-19 lockdown gave him enough time to achieve what he set out for.

Today, Katti, a social worker since 1993, has a dedicated room full of as many as 275 plants consisting of seven species in his two-bedroom flat at Balkum-Saket road. He also has a 3ftx6ft kitchen garden (with over 25 species) in his backyard and consumes only home-grown vegetables.

Katti will inaugurate his project on Saturday on the occasion of Teachers Day. “This is an opportunity for me to share and express my knowledge and gratitude with all my teachers, parents and guides who have supported me,” he said.

A 2015 study by Japanese and Korean researchers showed that plants help suppress psychological and physiological stress signals released by the nervous system.

Taking care of them, however, is complicated. “There is a difference between putting up a plant for show, and actually monitoring its growth from being a sapling. When that first plant died on me, I needed to learn about correct temperature, moisture availability, adequate sunlight, water provision or correct soil content,” said Katti.

He began by bringing home plants that were neglected or dried. “I was lucky that my family (wife and child) were willing to devote one room to nurturing these plants,” he said. The room (see image) has home flowering, decorative and high carbon-absorbing plants, and 17 bonsais created from cuttings of plants found on the road.

Experts in urban rooftop greening said neglect and over-enthusiasm are the primary reasons why plants may not survive. “Most people ensure their efforts are not wasted by keeping a close watch, while others forget about them beyond visual pleasure. Some overwater their plants, while others are unaware of which season to grow them,” said Monisha Narke, founder and CEO, RUR Greenlife. “A balance is always needed.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Katti was involved in disinfecting vehicles for the Thane road transport office and other government offices. “I came across farmers who had travelled from Nashik and who explained why their vegetables were immunity boosters. So I decided to put together my own kitchen garden with tomato, potato, onion, kadi patta, tea leaves, ginger, spinach etc. Four months on, I don’t need to depend on the local vegetable market,” he said.

Therapists said the power of nature has a calming effect on mental health. “Caring for house plants requires more patience and a focused approach. We need to connect with nature before adopting a plant,” said Roshan Mansukhani, music therapist and counsellor.

Katti said not a single plant has died under his care over the past year. “With the correct knowledge and attention to basic requirements, these plants have become my best friend. As I move into the latter stage of my life, this experiment that requires zero investment and 100 percent engagement is my way of giving something back to the environment,” he said.