Biplab Kumar Deb raises bar for BJP in Tripura, says aim for 70% votes in 2023

AGARTALA: Fresh from his landslide victory in Tripura’s civic polls last month, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday raised the bar for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), telling his party to target 70% votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

“Our vote share has been rising as people have voted for us time and again. We received a 60% vote share in the civic polls and we will score 70% votes in the 2023 Assembly polls, “ Biplab Kumar Deb said at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected councillors of the Agartala Municipal Corporation in the Tripura capital. The BJP won all 51 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

The BJP ended up with 329 seats of a total of 334 in the civic body elections, including 112 seats which the party won without contest. On the seats that people voted, BJP received 59% of the total votes cast by people. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was a distant second with 18.1% and three seats while the Trinamool Congress won just one seat and 16.4% of the votes polled.

Biplab Kumar Deb advised municipal councillors to dedicate themselves in the service of people by following what he called the three ‘S’ formula and triple ‘N’ formula and also stressed to review their work periodically and expand their future path.

By triple ‘ S’ formula, Deb meant Sambad (communication), Swabhab (behaviour) and Sadachar (good conduct) and by triple ‘N’, he meant Niyat (intention), Niti (policy) and Niyam (rules).

According to news agency ANI, he continued: “There is no shortcut. Do good work and you will see the future doors full of opportunities open for you. Agartala smart city must emerge as the smartest city in the country. Integrated Command and Control Centre has been opened for the first time in Agartala in all the North-Eastern states. We shall work collectively in that direction,” said Deb.

