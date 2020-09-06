e-paper
Bird count in Bhitarkanika park in Odisha goes up by over 9,000

Bird count in Bhitarkanika park in Odisha goes up by over 9,000

Every monsoon, two teams with five forest staff each carry out the bird census as local birds as well as migratory birds from other states arrive here in thousands and return home by the end of October with their babies.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:05 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A flock of open billed storks in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha.
A flock of open billed storks in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha.(Photo/Biswajit Mohanty)
         

The number of birds in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park has gone up by 9,252 this year in comparison to last year, officials said.

Bikash Ranjan Das, divisional forest officer of Rajnagar said this year a total of 97,866 birds from 10 species were counted in the park, an increase of 9,252 from last year. The number of nests too went to 21,185, an increase of 1,959 from last year.

“The nests were found in Mathadiha inside the national park and Laxmiprasad Diha and Durga Prasad Diha which are located outside the park. This year the most identified species is Gendalia (open billed stork). Availability of ample food and good weather conditions are the reasons for the increase in the number of birds this year,” said Das.

Birds like Kaparkhai, Anjana, Rani Baga, Panikua, Gendalia and Khaira are some of the species that throng Bhitarkanika during monsoon. These birds build nests in Guan, Bani and Kerua trees.

Every monsoon, two teams with five forest staff each carry out the bird census as local birds as well as migratory birds from other states arrive here in thousands and return home by the end of October with their babies. Migratory birds from other countries would start arriving by November, said the DFO.

Bhitarkanika national park is the second largest viable mangrove ecosystem in India. There are a total eight species of kingfishers in the park.

