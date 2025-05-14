Lucknow, All zoos in Uttar Pradesh and the Lion Safari in the state's Etawah district have been closed to visitors for a week after bird flu was detected in a tigress that died at a zoo in Gorakhpur, officials said on Wednesday. Bird flu scare in UP: All zoos shut, central authority constitutes five-member panel

While authorities have directed enhanced surveillance across zoos and poultry farms, a team formed by the Central Zoo Authority will investigate the impact of avian influenza at the Gorakhpur zoo and submit its report in 15 days, they said.

The zoo shutdown effective from May 14 to May 20 was ordered in line with directives issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Principal Chief Forest Conservator Anuradha Vemuri said that in light of the confirmed presence of bird flu case at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, the Wildlife Department has swiftly closed all zoos in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and the Lion Safari in Etawah to tourists.

Health safety measures for wild animals are being rigorously followed to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

The Central Zoo Authority has formed a five-member team of veterinary doctors and pathologists to investigate the impact of avian influenza at the Gorakhpur zoo, Vemuri said.

The team includes representatives from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Wildlife Health Management Department, Wildlife Institute of India , ICAR Bareilly and Bhopal, and pathologists.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be submitted within 15 days, and based on the findings, the future course of action for the zoos and safari parks in the state will be determined, she said.

Vemuri said, “A special monitoring system and stringent health safety protocols are being rigorously enforced across all zoos in the state, including those in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and the Etawah Safari Park."

"All Divisional Forest Officers have been directed to conduct regular health checkups for animals and to immediately report any signs of irregularities. Moreover, wild animals are now being fed only after routine health assessments to ensure their well-being," she said.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given a slew of directions to officials, asking them to act promptly as per the guidelines of the central and state governments.

He instructed that all zoo premises should be regularly sanitised, animals must have frequent health checks and food and water sources for animals should be thoroughly tested.

The forest and health departments remain on high alert, with zoo and safari staff instructed to use protective gear including masks, gloves and PPE kits while on duty.

All animals across the facilities are being monitored closely for symptoms and enhanced sanitation and infection control protocols have been put in place.

Forest Minister Saxena confirmed that bird flu was detected in the tigress that died in Gorakhpur.

"Lab reports have confirmed bird flu in the tigress. As a result, surveillance has been intensified not just in zoos, but also in poultry farms across the state. Staff have been directed to follow strict biosecurity measures," Saxena said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Zoo Director Aditi Singh said that while no case of bird flu has been reported at the capital's zoo, the facility has been closed as a preventive measure.

"All animals are under close observation. A decision on reopening will be taken after reviewing the situation at the end of the week," she said.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds, but in rare instances, can spread to mammals and even humans if the virus mutates. It is generally transmitted through contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces.

While human infections are uncommon, they can be serious. Health officials have advised citizens to report any dead or sick birds to authorities and maintain hygiene while handling pet or domestic birds.

The state government has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and rely only on verified information.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.