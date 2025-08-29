Bhubaneswar, Noting that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committees of Parliament and state/union territories legislatures work above political lines, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday suggested that they make recommendations for framing polices and schemes keeping in view the changing requirements of the communities. Birla suggests SC, ST Committees to make recommendations keeping in view changing requirements

Birla said this after inaugurating the two-day National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures here. This is for the first time that such a national conference is being held outside Delhi.

Birla inaugurated the conference here in the presence of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC and ST Chairperson Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and around 200 delegates from across the country, including chairmen and members of such committees of Parliament and 19 states, are attending the conference.

"The committees are above political lines. Members of different parties are members of the panel, and they should discuss and recommend suggestions to governments for bringing positive changes in the lives of SC and ST communities through schemes, programmes and policies. The recommendations should be made keeping in view the changing situations and how to improve the lives of the communities. Therefore, the two-day conference will certainly help in deliberating on issues," Birla said.

He said that under the changed situations, India should create such youths who could take leadership in the entire world.

"I am happy that today, the youths of SC and ST communities are taking leadership in many spheres, including in science and technology. Therefore, the committees should suggest to the government how to improve the colleges and schools where the SC and ST youths could get better education in different fields, including technical education. The panel should also recommend how to accelerate the growth of the SC and ST youths so that they can contribute to India’s development," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also noted that the SC and ST women have also made progress in different fields.

"We are proud that a tribal woman from this soil has been leading the country as the President and telling the world about India's social justice. This is the power of our democracy," he said.

Therefore, in order to make India a developed nation, the progress of SC, ST and backward class is most essential, and they need to be provided with social justice. The communities need to be given their genuine rights so that there is inclusive growth of the nation.

Birla said that the government makes allocations for the SCs and STs in the budget, but they need to be reviewed to determine whether the expenditure is being made in the proper direction.

"The Parliamentary and state legislature committees have an important role in the development of the SCs and STs," he said, adding that there should be a discussion on the development of tribals and dalits in the legislative Assembly as well.

"A discussion should be held on the areas where changes are required to improve their lives. To build a developed India, everyone has to be taken along," Birla said.

The focus of the two-day conference aims at strengthening constitutional safeguards, enhancing socio-economic development, and sharing best practices for empowering Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Padhy said.

The theme of the conference is 'Role of Parliamentary and Legislature Committees on Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs'.

On the occasion, Birla released a souvenir and also inaugurated an exhibition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.