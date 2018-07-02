Bishop ‘ready for probe’, Kerala police to question him over rape of nun

Kerala police will question Bishop Frank Mullakkal, who has been accused of raping a 43-year-old nun, said officials on Sunday.

Police had registered a case against the bishop on Friday following a complaint filed by the nun. The police will move a petition in court to record her statement before a magistrate.

The nun, in her complaint, alleged that the bishop sexually abused her in 2014. She was raped 13 times by him over the next two years, said the complaint. The nun said she complained to the church in 2017 and was forced to file a police complaint after it failed to take action against the accused bishop.

She alleged that after filing a complaint with the church, she was removed from her position and complaints of financial irregularities were framed against her. There were also a move to question her mental health, she said. The bishop had also filed a police complaint against the nun, a mother superior of the convent, saying that she was blackmailing him with threats of implicating him in a sexual harassment case.

Bishop Mullakkal, hailing from Kottayam, was appointed as the Auxillory Bishop of the Delhi diocese in 2009 and made the Bishop of Jalandhar in 2013.

“I am ready to face any probe. She filed the complaint only after I took action against her. It is nothing but personal vendetta,” he told a news channel while denying her charges.

The case surfaced at a time when a believer of the Orthodox Church filed a complaint against five priests alleging that they sexually exploited his wife for many years on the basis of a confession she made to one of them.