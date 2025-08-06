Kochi, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has expressed deep concern over the increasing persecution of Christian minorities in various parts of the country. Bishops' Council expresses concern over increasing persecution of minorities

In a statement on Wednesday, KCBC reiterated its solidarity with the nuns and "brothers" who had been unjustly imprisoned in Chhattisgarh.

"It is appalling that the unjustifiable case registered against them is still pending before the court, though they had been released on bail. The case should be withdrawn and all the constitutional rights given to them should be fully restored," the statement said.

At the time of this crisis, the great solidarity of the Kerala Church, the Christian community and all the people with good will was evident, it noted.

The KCBC also registered its protest against the state government order dated July 31, regarding the appointment of differently-abled candidates in aided schools in a 'discriminatory manner.'

The Council said that in a judgment relating to a plea from Nair Service Society , the Supreme Court had ruled that if vacancies have been legally reserved for candidates belonging to the differently-abled category in aided schools, other appointments should be approved and regularised.

The government had issued a favourable order accordingly. In the SC judgment, it was clarified that the verdict can also be implemented by societies of similar nature.

As per the SC order, the Consortium of Catholic Managements approached the High Court on behalf of the KCBC Commission for Education, and obtained a favourable order that the application of the Catholic managements would be considered in the light of the SC judgment relating to NSS.

However, the government’s July 31 order implementing this judgment states that the SC verdict is applicable only to the NSS and that a separate court order is required to implement it in other managements, the statement said.

"The order issued by the government in the case of Catholic managements is discriminatory and a violation of equal justice," it said.

The KCBC said the government's negative stance is causing financial hardship to thousands of employees who have already been appointed, and causing unrest in families and the community.

The statement also said the construction of 100 houses promised by KCBC as part of the rehabilitation of disaster-affected people at Vilangad in Kozhikode district is progressing rapidly.

About 20 houses have already been completed and all the houses will be completed by December this year, it said.

The KCBC meeting also decided to celebrate the ongoing 'Jubilee of Hope' of the Universal Church on a grand scale at the Kerala Church level on December 13 at the Muringoor Divine Meditation Centre, the release from the KCBC spokesperson Fr Thomas Tharayil said.

