Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bizman ‘invested’ 1 cr on advice of woman he met on dating site; 4 arrested
india news

Bizman ‘invested’ 1 cr on advice of woman he met on dating site; 4 arrested

MP police said the accused opened bank accounts of fake companies in nationalised banks and lured businessmen to deposit money in these accounts as investment
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh police said a Gurugram chartered accountant was among the four arrested for his alleged involvement in the fraud racket (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhopal: A chartered accountant from Gurugram is among four people arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on charges that they duped people in India and converted the proceeds into crypto currency, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Police officers stumbled upon the racket when they were probing a complaint by a Bhopal-based businessman who said he invested 1 crore in a company dealing with spices on the advice of a woman he met in February through a dating site.

Yogesh Chaudhary, MP’s additional director general of police, said the businessman was told to deposit the money in four bank accounts.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused used to open bank accounts of fake companies in the nationalized banks. They used to target businessmen and asked them to deposit money in these accounts for investment. They used to convert the money into cryptocurrency with the help of agents, who were not aware of the fraud, and later sent to Pakistan through an international crypto exchange,” Chaudhary said.

Police identified the four persons arrested by MP’s Cyber Crime Cell as Avik Kedia, a chartered accountant from Gurugram, Dolly Makhija, a company secretary and businessmen Vikki Makhija from Delhi and Dilip Patel from Gujarat.

Chaudhary claimed the accused have carried out transactions worth 50 crore.

He added that three people including an unidentified Chinese national were also involved in the fraud.

The police officer, however, did not elaborate about the Pakistani agent, insisting that they were still questioning the four suspects.

Police have seized 60 digital signatures of directors of shell companies, three laptops, four pen drivers, a mobile phone, crypto trading statements, documents related to fake firms, Aadhaar and PAN cards of different people and four cheque books.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP