Bizman ‘invested’ 1 cr on advice of woman he met on dating site; 4 arrested

Bhopal: A chartered accountant from Gurugram is among four people arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on charges that they duped people in India and converted the proceeds into crypto currency, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Police officers stumbled upon the racket when they were probing a complaint by a Bhopal-based businessman who said he invested ₹1 crore in a company dealing with spices on the advice of a woman he met in February through a dating site.

Yogesh Chaudhary, MP’s additional director general of police, said the businessman was told to deposit the money in four bank accounts.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused used to open bank accounts of fake companies in the nationalized banks. They used to target businessmen and asked them to deposit money in these accounts for investment. They used to convert the money into cryptocurrency with the help of agents, who were not aware of the fraud, and later sent to Pakistan through an international crypto exchange,” Chaudhary said.

Police identified the four persons arrested by MP’s Cyber Crime Cell as Avik Kedia, a chartered accountant from Gurugram, Dolly Makhija, a company secretary and businessmen Vikki Makhija from Delhi and Dilip Patel from Gujarat.

Chaudhary claimed the accused have carried out transactions worth ₹50 crore.

He added that three people including an unidentified Chinese national were also involved in the fraud.

The police officer, however, did not elaborate about the Pakistani agent, insisting that they were still questioning the four suspects.

Police have seized 60 digital signatures of directors of shell companies, three laptops, four pen drivers, a mobile phone, crypto trading statements, documents related to fake firms, Aadhaar and PAN cards of different people and four cheque books.