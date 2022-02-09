Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJD demands law to change the name of Orissa high court

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya, during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, said the state’s name has been changed from Orissa to Odisha since 2011, and the high court should also follow the change of name.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 09:58 PM IST
BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday urged the Centre to enact a law to change the name of Orissa high court to Odisha high court.

Drawing the attention of the Centre, BJD Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharya during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha said the state’s name has been changed from Orissa to Odisha since 2011 and names of all state government offices and establishments have been following the new name accordingly and the Orissa high court should also follow the change of name.

Since the high court’s name can be changed by a Central law, the MP demanded that the Centre should enact a special law to change the Orissa high court to Odisha high court.

In 2011, Orissa was changed to Odisha and the name of its language from Oriya to Odia with the passage of the Orissa (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2010 and the Constitution (113th Amendment) Bill, 2010 in parliament.

