BJD heading for landslide win in panchayat polls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is heading towards a landslide victory in the panchayat polls in Odisha, winning 553 of the 852 seats and leading in another 210, heading towards its best panchayat poll performance since its inception in 1997. BJP won 44 seats, while Congress came close third with 37 seats.

While BJD’s win was on the expected lines, BJP’s near-total caught everyone by surprise as the party’s tally in Zilla Parishad was just about 15 per cent of its 2017 tally of 297 seats.

Congress, which has been hit by large scale desertions in the state over the last few years, managed 67.1% of the 60 seats it had won in 2017 polls.

Before the polls, chief minister Naveen Patnaik announcing a series of policies to attract the rural voters for the five-phase panchayat polls scheduled to be held between Feb 16 and 24.