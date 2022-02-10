BJD, YSRCP now flag flaws in Union Budget in House

New Delhi: After their attack on the government in the debate on the President’s address, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), parties that had frequently stood by the Centre, provided little support to the ruling dispensation in the debate on Union Budget 2022-23. Both parties picked holes in the budget and said it has little for agriculture, has reduced subsidies and does little to alleviate problems when inflation is high.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, BJD’s Amar Patnaik on Wednesday said the budget spoke about climate change, climate action and focus on green energy, but unfortunately only ₹3,030 crore has been earmarked for the ministry of environment. The amount is about 20% higher than last year’s allocation, but only 0.012% of India’s total GDP, he said. The allocation for the social sector has decreased as a percentage of GDP compared to last year, Patnaik added.

“In eight sectors there is no change, in five sectors there is a marginal increase of 0.1%. There is nothing that has happened in the social sector. Then how do you create a level playing field? In the entire budget no one has talked about opportunities to be given, opportunities being created, and we know opportunities can be created only when we spend on things like health and education,” he said.

TRS Rajya Sabha member Suresh Reddy said the government had promised to double the farmers’ income, but it has managed to give out only ₹2.37 lakh crore. He said the Centre’s policy on procuring some produce was patchy.

Citing Telangana’s example, Reddy said, “The government of Telangana had come with a begging bowl for procurement of paddy, most of the MLAs were here, half of the MPs were here to ask if the government will buy our produce or not. The policy is so vague that we were told that we will be informed about the Rabi produce in March, for which work begins in December.”

The TRS lawmaker was critical of the allocations for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and agriculture. He said the MSME sector, which is the next biggest employment creator after agriculture, had to face two blows, one of which was “manmade” and the other on account of “natural calamity”.

Referring to the government’s demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax) decisions as “manmade” problems, Reddy said that after the implementation of these policies in 2019, nearly 10,000 business owners died by suicide that year while another 11,716 ended their lives in 2020. “Whatever remedial steps were taken by the government for the MSME sector, were inadequate,” he said, urging the government to give relief to the sector.

Speaking on the budget allocation in the Upper house, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said, “I can confidently say it is a stylish budget with no substance...It is a budget where the operation is successful for the patient is dead.”

He said while subsidies on food, fertilisers and cooking gas have been reduced, the share of states from the pool of taxes has also come down. The leader from the Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party said the Union government has “deliberately” increased the cess and surcharge in its gross tax revenues, which are not shared with the states.

Reddy also suggested simplifying the process of filing tax returns and consolidate multiple tax compliances.

Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejaswi Surya slammed the Congress over its claims of high rate of unemployment and quipped that only the “prince” of the rival party was unemployed.

“India’s history can be viewed as before Modi and after Modi. The Wayanad MP perhaps should have spoken about these two Indias. Before Modi came, India was in Fragile 5 economies. Now, we are among the fastest growing economies of the world,” he said, referring to the Congress leader’s “two Indias” speech in Parliament last week.

Modi has “consistently performed better than rule of dynasts”, Surya said. “Congress party and its dynasts are confusing their political unemployment with mass employment. If there’s one person who is unemployed, it’s the prince of Congress,” the Bengaluru South MP claimed amid loud protests from the Congress.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu that praised the budget, however, said the government must ensure the creation of 6 million new jobs and create mechanism for opportunities. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, M Thambidurai said, “The seven engines you have identified namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistic infrastructure are the need of not only today’s (India) but tomorrow’s India as well. When effectively and timely implemented, these engines of Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti will transform our economy”.

The AIADMK leader also said the government should invest in modernisation of the police force and give more money to states so that they can improve law and order situations.