Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP accuses SP of trying to incite violence during Modi’s Kanpur rally
india news

BJP accuses SP of trying to incite violence during Modi’s Kanpur rally

Patra alleged the people, who allegedly vandalised the vehicle have been identified as SP’s student workers including national secretary Sachin Kesarwani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects in Kanpur. (PTI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 05:56 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of attempting to incite violence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kanpur rally in the city’s Muslim-dominated area a day earlier.

“Samajwadi party conspired to jeopardise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally by inciting riots… Through a viral video, we saw a BJP vehicle that was being attacked and vandalised by Samajwadi Party workers wearing red caps, and attempted to set it on fire,” said BJP spokesman Sambit Patra.

He alleged the people, who allegedly vandalised the vehicle have been identified as SP’s student workers including national secretary Sachin Kesarwani. Patra added SP staged the violent incident. He claimed that this was done to provoke BJP workers and called it SP’s “gunda raj”.

Also Read | Memorable experience, says PM Modi after riding new section of Kanpur Metro

“If Samajwadi Party workers tried to incite violence in that area, then it is clear that they wanted Hindu-Muslim riots so they could blame the BJP,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

SP spokespersons were immediately unavailable for comments on the matter.

Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday to inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail and another pipeline project. He also addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP