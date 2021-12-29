BJP accuses SP of trying to incite violence during Modi’s Kanpur rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of attempting to incite violence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kanpur rally in the city’s Muslim-dominated area a day earlier.

“Samajwadi party conspired to jeopardise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally by inciting riots… Through a viral video, we saw a BJP vehicle that was being attacked and vandalised by Samajwadi Party workers wearing red caps, and attempted to set it on fire,” said BJP spokesman Sambit Patra.

He alleged the people, who allegedly vandalised the vehicle have been identified as SP’s student workers including national secretary Sachin Kesarwani. Patra added SP staged the violent incident. He claimed that this was done to provoke BJP workers and called it SP’s “gunda raj”.

“If Samajwadi Party workers tried to incite violence in that area, then it is clear that they wanted Hindu-Muslim riots so they could blame the BJP,” he said.

SP spokespersons were immediately unavailable for comments on the matter.

Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday to inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail and another pipeline project. He also addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.