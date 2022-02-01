BJP, AIADMK part ways for Tamil Nadu urban body elections

After failing to reach an agreement on the seat-sharing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest the local urban body polls in Tamil Nadu alone, temporarily parting ways with its principal ally in the state AIADMK, state party chief K Annamalai said in a press conference on Monday. The elections are slated for February 19.

The two parties have, however, said that they are on good terms and have acted in the respective interests of their party cadres.

The BJP chief said that the party wanted to contest in more seats than what the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was willing to offer, which is 10%. Annamalai clarified that the party agrees with the AIADMK’s dual leadership, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami, that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intact. “We are together and will be together for the 2024 general elections,” Annamalai said. “We are on the same page on important issues.”

Annamalai further said that this is their opportunity to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream and the lotus symbol to every household in the state. “If we want to go to the next level, for the party’s growth, we have to contest the maximum number of seats in the local body polls,” said Annamalai.

AIADMK’s spokesperson and former minister D Jayakumar said that their cadre wanted to contest in most of the seats particularly since a local body election is different from the assembly and parliamentary elections where regional cadre is more known to the electorate. “We couldn’t meet BJP’s expectations so the party decided to go alone,” Jayakumar said, hoping for AIADMK and its allies to win. “As on date, we are contesting separately. I cannot say what will happen in the future.”

Palaniswami, who met reporters in his native Salem, similarly, said that the AIADMK could only part with a limited number of seats in the local body elections. “A common problem among all parties in Tamil Nadu is that they want their candidates to contest in most seats. It’s not just a problem for the AIADMK and BJP,” said Palaniswami. He said he would answer about them contesting as allies in the future elections later.

Even as there was a deadlock in their seat-sharing talks, the AIADMK on Sunday night released their first list of candidates for nearly 300 wards in two districts. By Monday evening, the AIADMK had released the third list.

The decision also comes amidst a strained development between the two parties. A former AIADMK leader, Nainar Nagendran, who is now a BJP MLA commented in a protest in Chennai last week that the Dravidian major was spineless and that it was the BJP that was behaving like the main opposition. This quickly escalated, causing Nagendran to say he was misunderstood and for Annamalai to call up both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to clarify that that is not the stand of the BJP and that they regret the comment.

The AIADMK has stayed mum and not supported its ally on the burning issue of the 17-year-old girl’s suicide in Thanjavur even as the BJP led the charge that the child took the extreme step due to harassment by her hostel warden after she refused to convert to Christianity.

Similar to BJP, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which is also part of the NDA alliance, had contested alone in the rural body elections held last October for nine newly carved districts. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) swept the rural body elections.

