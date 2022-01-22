Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP alleges conversion bid after TN girl dies by suicide

A purported video of the girl has gone viral in which she indicated that she might have been harassed by the hostel staff because her parents refused to convert her.
According to the FIR, the warden allegedly forced the student to clean the hostel rooms.(Representational image)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai

The Thirukattupalli police  on Friday said they have arrested the warden of a missionary school hostel   in connection with the suicide of a Class 12 girl, with the BJP alleging that the girl was harassed because she refused to convert to Christianity. The police, however, maintained that they haven’t reached any conclusion and were still carrying out an investigation.

The 17-year-old died on Wednesday after hospitalisation.  According to the FIR, the warden allegedly forced the student to clean the hostel rooms. A purported video of the girl has gone viral in which she indicated that she might have been harassed by the hostel staff because her parents refused to convert her. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“As of now, we cannot consider that video as a dying declaration,” Thanjavur’s superintendent of police, Ravali Priya Gandhpueni, said, adding that the “the initial statement of the girl’s parents did not have any angle of conversion.”

TN’s BJP chief K Annamalai, however, said the police are trying  to change the narrative. “There is a videographed confession statement of the girl. How did the SP come to the conclusion that it’s fake?”

Help is just a call away:

Snehi - 011 65978181

Sumaitri - 011 23389090

Topics
tamil nadu suicide
