BJP ally in Tripura concerned at Delhi cop calling Bengali as Bangladeshi language

AGARTALA: Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, on Monday reacted sharply to a widely-circulated Delhi Police letter referring to Bengali as “Bangladeshi language”, contending that such actions allow space to extremist views and also give chance to people such as Bangladesh’s interim government chief adviser Mohammad Yunus to tarnish India’s image. (X/PradyotManikya)

Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said he was against the imposition of any language on any community, but everybody should respect all languages. “Referring to Bengali as a “Bangladeshi language” by Delhi Police is deeply concerning. Today it is Bengali, tomorrow it can be any other language. There is no such thing called Bangladeshi language!” he said.

“How can we forget that even our national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, was originally composed in Bengali by Tagore? These actions by Delhi Police give space to extremist views and give people like Md. Yunus a chance to tarnish our country’s image.

“Yes, I remain firmly opposed to the imposition of any language on any community. But as Indians, we must uphold respect for all our languages, be it Kokborok, Bengali, Talim, Assamese, Mizo, Bodo or Hindi or even English”, Pradyot wrote on his social media handle, referring to a letter written by a police officer in Delhi.

The letter was sent to Banga Bhavan by Delhi Police Inspector Amit Dutt of the Lodhi Colony police station to seek experts for translation of documents in connection with the arrest of eight persons suspected to be Bangladeshis.

An FIR was registered against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act. Police also seized some documents from the accused persons.

“The identification documents (seized from the accused persons) contain texts written in Bangladeshi and are needed to be translated to Hindi and English...It is requested that an official translator / interpreter proficient in Bangladeshi National language may kindly be provided for the aforesaid purpose,” the police officer’s letter said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M), also slammed the Delhi Police for its “ignorance” of the language. “I condemn the Delhi Police letter referring to Bangladeshi language. The Bengali language is included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The BJP is spreading hatred over language. This is nothing but an attempt to implement Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan, a long-cherished ideology of the BJP and RSS,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has demanded the suspension of the investigating officer and a formal public apology from the Delhi Police, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Union home ministry.