BJP announces four more candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Naqvi not on list

The absence of Union minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the list of nominees for the Rajya Sabha biennial election scheduled for June 10 has set off speculation that the party may not be considering him for a re-nomination to the Upper House. Party leaders however refused to comment on the issue.

The suspense has also cast a shadow on his continuation in the Union council of ministers as the rules mandate that a minister has to be a member of either House of Parliament.

The party has announced 22 names so far.

On Monday it announced the names of K Laxman, the OBC morcha chief who hails from Telangana and former MP from Shahjahanpur Mithilesh Kumar as nominees for two seats from UP, Madhya pradesh BJP vice president Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh and Lal Singh Siroya an MLC from Karnataka.

According to a BJP leader there is a possibility that Naqvi may contest the by-poll for the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The election is scheduled for June 23.

Naqvi, was among the three Union ministers whose term in the upper house expired. He was nominated from Jharkhand.

While Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman and minister for commerce Piyush Goyal have been nominated from Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively, a fourth minister, RCP Singh has also not been re-nominated by his party, the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP may support media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 10, said senior party functionaries from the state unit.

Four seats are up for election from the state.

According to a party leader who did not want to be named, the BJP will support Chandra for the fourth seat.

The Congress has already fielded senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala for seats in the state. The BJP has nominated six-time MLA and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari.

Chandra got the BJP’s support in 2016 as well and he was elected to the Upper House from Haryana after 14 Congress votes were declared invalid. Twelve votes were rejected because the Congress MLAs reportedly used the wrong type of ink. A Rajya Sabha candidate would require 41 votes to win. In the assembly, the Congress has 108 seats, BJP-71, CPI -2, RLP-3, BTP-2, RLD-1 and Independent -13.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA is a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, the 13 Independents and the two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party had supported Congress during the political crisis in 2020.

(With inputs from Sachin Saini in Jaipur)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail