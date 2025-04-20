Menu Explore
BJP announces poll in-charge for Puducherry

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2025 06:46 AM IST

BJP appointed Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Arjun Ram Meghwal as the incharge and co-incharge of election bound Union Territory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Arjun Ram Meghwal as the incharge and co-incharge of election bound Union Territory. Puducherry will go to polls next year.

New Delhi, Dec 02 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (Ritik Jain)

In the 2021 elections, the All India NR Congress (INRC), an ally of the BJP won 10 of the 30 seats and its leader, N Rangaswamy was sworn in as the CM.

The NDA won 16 seats and bagged 43.6% of the total votes, while the UPA won nine and bagged 37.9% of the votes.

Mandaviya, who holds the portfolio of labour and employment, and youth affairs and sports has earlier overseen elections as co-incharge in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Meghwal, a Union minister of state who has the portfolio of law and justice and parliamentary affairs, has overseen elections as co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh.

