BJP announces poll in-charge for Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Arjun Ram Meghwal as the incharge and co-incharge of election bound Union Territory. Puducherry will go to polls next year.

In the 2021 elections, the All India NR Congress (INRC), an ally of the BJP won 10 of the 30 seats and its leader, N Rangaswamy was sworn in as the CM.

The NDA won 16 seats and bagged 43.6% of the total votes, while the UPA won nine and bagged 37.9% of the votes.

Mandaviya, who holds the portfolio of labour and employment, and youth affairs and sports has earlier overseen elections as co-incharge in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Meghwal, a Union minister of state who has the portfolio of law and justice and parliamentary affairs, has overseen elections as co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh.