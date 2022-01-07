BJP asks Bengal election commission to delay polls for 4 municipal corporations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday wrote to the election commission of West Bengal, asking it to postpone the upcoming elections for four municipal corporations, due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The polls are due on January 22.

The opposition party took note of the unprecedented surge in daily cases and its new Omicron variant in West Bengal and the rest of the country. "While the importance of holding any elections in a democracy is second to none, but surely not at the cost of putting peoples' lives at risk," it stated as it requested the state body to delay the polls.

"Already hospitals are running understaffed as doctors, nurses, technicians, support staff are getting affected in big numbers. People in the administration, police force and those who will be conducting elections are also getting affected," the party also said. "Under these circumstances, the balance of convenience is in delaying the elections of the four municipal corporations," the BJP also said.

West Bengal on Friday logged 18,213 new infections and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 51,384.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal State Election Commission to submit an affidavit to inform whether the four municipal corporation elections can be conducted as per the schedule or not. The next hearing will be on January 11 on the subject.

On December 23 last year, the State Election Commission informed the Calcutta High Court that it is ready to hold polls in the remaining municipal corporations.

Asansol, Howrah, Bidhannagar, Siliguri are among the municipal corporations that are set to hold elections on January 22. The other phase will be held on February 27 for the remaining municipalities.

There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, BidhanNagar Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation.